UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
SAO PAULO, April 22 Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, soared on Monday on reports that the company is negotiating the sale of a 40 percent stake to Russia's Lukoil.
The Folha de S.Paulo said on Sunday that negotiations were at an advanced stage with Russia's second-largest crude producer Lukoil, in a deal that would also involve Malaysia's Petronas.
OGX said in a brief press statement that the newspaper report on the rescue plan was not accurate.
At 10:22 a.m. (1322 GMT), OGX shares were up 19.12 percent to 1.62 reais, which would be their biggest one-day gain in 4-1/2 years.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.