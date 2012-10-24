RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 24 Brazilian billionaire
Eike Batista has offered to buy up to $1 billion of stock in oil
company OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, which he
controls, by April 30, 2014, the company said in a securities
filing on Wednesday.
Batista agreed to buy the stock at 6.30 reais ($3.11) per
share, a 36 percent premium over the stock's closing price on
Wednesday.
OGX fell 7.8 percent to 4.63 reais on Sao Paulo's
BM&FBovespa stock exchange Wednesday and has lost more than
two-thirds of its value this year.
($1 = 2.0271 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by
Gary Hill)