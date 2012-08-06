RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 6 OGX Petroleo e Gas SA , Brazil's No. 2 oil company by market value, restarted output over the weekend at an offshore well northeast of Rio de Janeiro where production was suspended in June, a company spokesman told Reuters Monday.

The well, known as OGX-26, is in an area known as the Waimea complex where OGX produced its first-ever oil earlier this year and lower than expected output led to sharp declines in the Rio de Janeiro-based company's stock. (Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Jeb Blount; editing by Carol Bishopric)