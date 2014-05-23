(Michael O'Hanlon is a senior fellow at the Brookings
Institution. The opinions expressed are his own.)
By Michael O'Hanlon
May 23 In all the brouhaha about the Veterans
Administration - the alleged misconduct and malpractice in
Arizona, and the ensuing calls for the head of Secretary Eric
Shinseki - it is crucial that the issue not be treated solely as
a referendum on Shinseki, and on the Obama administration
generally.
The VA system is far too reluctant to ask for help from the
private sector in caring for the hundreds of thousands suffering
from the signature injuries of 21st century war: post-traumatic
stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI).
This is ironic, since it has been increasingly successful in
getting veterans themselves to seek help with these challenges -
which used to be so stigmatized that they often preferred to
hide or ignore them.
It is true that the medical and therapeutic services of the
Defense Department and the Veterans Administration have made
many advances during these wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The
quality of prosthetic technology, for example, and associated
rehabilitative programs have been greatly improved.
But the picture with mental healthcare in particular is not
nearly so impressive. Here, the VA's bureaucracy has dug in its
heels against reform proposals to offer a combination of private
and public healthcare.
The VA system still rejects ideas that could dramatically
reduce the number of veterans on waiting lists to receive health
care and veteran suicide rates that are at a modern-era high.
Even as methods of care for PTSD and traumatic brain injury are
rapidly improving,
The reason for the VA's poor performance has less to do with
Shinseki, who may even have favored some of the reform
proposals, and more with VA career professionals. The culture is
resistant to change - particularly to any change "not invented
here."
A proposal for public-private partnerships to treat PTSD and
TBI would give veterans access to vouchers for treatment at any
qualifying hospital in the nation - public or private, VA or
not. The participating hospitals should include the best
teaching and clinical hospitals, because they have the capacity
and sophistication to make a serious difference. They're more
likely to develop advances to treat the brain injuries that can
ravage the quality of life of veterans and their families than
the stagnant VA. They can also make a difference in addressing
the enormous healthcare backlogs we have today through their
sheer size. Otherwise, those backlogs are unlikely to disappear,
even as the Afghanistan conflict winds down.
Shinseki has been unable to make meaningful changes. After
years of bureaucratic resistance, a 2012 executive memorandum
from the White House took steps to allow a greater role for
non-military hospitals in addressing this PTSD and TBI epidemic.
Joint research efforts into the best treatment methods for these
brain injuries were initiated as public-private partnerships. In
addition, a pilot program allowing up to 20 non-military
hospitals in remote rural areas to treat wounded warriors was
authorized.
While welcome, these efforts do not go nearly far enough.
The research agenda is reasonable. But adopting only a pilot
approach to public-private partnerships, a dozen years into the
nation's current wars, is unconscionable. If the idea is a
sincere effort to try out new methods to see if they work, where
is the data on how well the program is working so far? Military
analysts have looked for it in the public domain, without
success.
Worse, where is the sense of urgency? By the time this pilot
program is assessed, it will likely be too late to reach the
majority of suffering veterans before the most acute phase of
the current veterans challenge has passed.
The solution is simple. Any veteran qualifying for treatment
of PTSD or TBI should immediately have the option of seeking
therapy within the VA system or outside -- with the government
footing the bill either way. Doing so will spark innovation and
healthy competition that will lead to better care for our
nation's wounded soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen and
airwomen.
Shinseki is a remarkable military leader with a decades-long
record of command and bravery. That said, however, a degree of
accountability is appropriate and some degree of partisan debate
inevitable. Whether Shinseki survives the scandal or not, we
must assess where we now stand in veterans' care and determine
what challenges any future Veterans Administration secretary
will have to tackle.
(Michael O'Hanlon)