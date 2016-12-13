BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
CLEVELAND Dec 13 Republican Governor John Kasich signed into law a 20-week abortion ban on Tuesday, vetoing a stricter legislation that would have banned abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, as early as six weeks after conception.
Kasich, an abortion opponent, said in a statement that the proposed six-week legislation runs contrary to U.S. Supreme Court rulings on abortion and that the veto was "in the public interest." (Writing by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 26 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.
WELLINGTON, Jan 27 New Zealand medical device firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will consider switching making products bound for the United States from Tijuana to New Zealand if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taxes Mexican imports.