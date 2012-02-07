Feb 7 Ohio Governor John Kasich said on Tuesday he is still looking to the Ohio Turnpike for a way to raise money to fund highway projects without giving up control of the toll road.

"I have not made a decision yet on what I want to do with this turnpike," the Republican governor said in his state of the state address.

While the state continues to study options for the 241-mile highway, including bonding off its revenue, leasing it or its rest stops, Kasich said the state will never give up underlying control of the highway.

Last year the governor proposed the idea of a lease to raise $3 billion, but the idea met with opposition from some elected officials in the state.

Kasich also used his speech to tout the state's economic and financial improvements, including the elimination of an $8 billion budget deficit, along with restoration of the state's nearly empty rainy day fund with $247 million.

"We're alive again. We're out of the ditch," Kasich said.

The state's fiscal year-to-date tax revenue at the end of January surpassed estimates by 1.4 percent and collections in the same period in fiscal 2011 by 9.2 percent, according to a report from the Ohio Office of Budget and Management on Monday.

However, total general fund sources, including federal funds, totaled $15.7 billion, which was 2.2 percent below estimate and just 0.7 percent above fiscal 2011.

Ohio began fiscal 2012 on July 1.

House Democratic Leader Armond Budish criticized Kasich for taking credit for an improving economy.

"Governor Kasich has rained lavish benefits on special interests and major Republican friends, giving huge tax cuts to the wealthiest among us, while selling off state assets and selling out the middle class," Budish said in a statement. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler)