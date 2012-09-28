Sept 28 The Ohio Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an attempt by the state to seek a ruling on the constitutionality of a law aimed at spinning job and economic development programs off to a private entity

The decision may leave a $1.4 billion bond sale intended to jump start funding for the entity in limbo.

JobsOhio is a nonprofit entity which was authorized by a 2011 state law as a way to transfer job creation and economic development efforts from the state government to the private sector.

The program has been the target of legal challenges, leading the state to turn to the supreme court for a ruling on its constitutionality.

"We will not decide constitutional claims raised by parties who seek an advisory declaratory judgment for which they have adequate remedies in the ordinary course of law," the supreme court said in its ruling.

Governor John Kasich's office gave no clue on its next legal move.

"JobsOhio has been an essential part of Ohio's success in creating jobs and getting our state back on track," Kasich spokeswoman Connie Wehrkamp said in statement. "We've got more work to do, however, because too many Ohioans are still out of work. A strong, capable JobsOhio will continue to be instrumental to Ohio's economic recovery."

Ohio unemployment stood at 7.2 percent in August nearly a full point below the 8.2 percent national average.

To finance JobsOhio on an ongoing basis, the plan called for the transfer of the state's liquor enterprise to the group, which in turn would sell about $1.4 billion of long-term bonds backed by future liquor revenue.

Proceeds from the bond sale would be used to pay off about $750 million of outstanding state debt backed by liquor revenue and make a $500 million one-time payment to Ohio's general revenue fund.