Sept 28 The Ohio Supreme Court on Friday
dismissed an attempt by the state to seek a ruling on the
constitutionality of a law aimed at spinning job and economic
development programs off to a private entity
The decision may leave a $1.4 billion bond sale intended to
jump start funding for the entity in limbo.
JobsOhio is a nonprofit entity which was authorized by a
2011 state law as a way to transfer job creation and economic
development efforts from the state government to the private
sector.
The program has been the target of legal challenges, leading
the state to turn to the supreme court for a ruling on its
constitutionality.
"We will not decide constitutional claims raised by parties
who seek an advisory declaratory judgment for which they have
adequate remedies in the ordinary course of law," the supreme
court said in its ruling.
Governor John Kasich's office gave no clue on its next legal
move.
"JobsOhio has been an essential part of Ohio's success in
creating jobs and getting our state back on track," Kasich
spokeswoman Connie Wehrkamp said in statement. "We've got more
work to do, however, because too many Ohioans are still out of
work. A strong, capable JobsOhio will continue to be
instrumental to Ohio's economic recovery."
Ohio unemployment stood at 7.2 percent in August nearly a
full point below the 8.2 percent national average.
To finance JobsOhio on an ongoing basis, the plan called for
the transfer of the state's liquor enterprise to the group,
which in turn would sell about $1.4 billion of long-term bonds
backed by future liquor revenue.
Proceeds from the bond sale would be used to pay off about
$750 million of outstanding state debt backed by liquor revenue
and make a $500 million one-time payment to Ohio's general
revenue fund.