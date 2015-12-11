(Adds further statement from Planned Parenthood, paragraphs
By Kim Palmer
CLEVELAND Dec 11 Fetal remains from three
Planned Parenthood facilities in Ohio were sent to companies
that then disposed of them in landfills in violation of state
administrative rules, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said on
Friday.
DeWine, who launched a state investigation after an
anti-abortion group released videos it said showed Planned
Parenthood officials negotiating prices for fetal tissues, said
his probe found no indication that affiliates in Ohio sold fetal
tissue.
"Disposing of aborted fetuses from an abortion by sending
them to a landfill is callous and completely inhumane," DeWine
said in a news release. "It is important the public be aware
that these practices are taking place at these Ohio facilities."
Stephanie Kight, president and chief executive officer of
Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, questioned the report.
"These new allegations by the attorney general that we are
improperly disposing of fetal tissue are flat-out false," Kight
said in a statement.
"Planned Parenthood handles medical tissue like any other
quality health care provider," she said. "Our agreements with
vendors all require them to follow state law, and dispose of
tissue accordingly. If they are not, then I will take swift
action."
DeWine's spokesman Dan Tierney said that while Planned
Parenthood contracts with medical waste companies to handle the
fetal remains, the three affiliates have the obligation as
surgical facilities to ensure humane disposal.
The violation, if proven, is administrative and not
criminal. DeWine, a Republican, turned the findings over to the
Ohio Department of Health to seek an injunction against Planned
Parenthood to halt the practice at the facilities in Bedford
Heights, Cincinnati and Columbus, Tierney said.
Governors in several states have sought to strip funding
from Planned Parenthood over the reports of alleged tissue
sales. Planned Parenthood has denied any illegal payments and
has challenged attempts to stop Medicaid funding for its
services that do not include abortions in several states.
DeWine's announcement comes weeks after a gunman attacked a
Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado, killing three people and
injuring nine others. During a court appearance on Wednesday the
suspect declared himself guilty and a "warrior for the babies."
(Reporting by Kim Palmer in Cleveland and David Bailey in
Minneapolis; Editing by David Gregorio)