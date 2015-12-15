By Kim Palmer
| CLEVELAND
CLEVELAND Dec 14 A U.S. judge on Monday
temporarily blocked Ohio from initiating legal action against
three Planned Parenthood facilities the state's attorney general
accused last week of violating rules for disposal of fetal
remains.
Planned Parenthood, which denied violating any state rules,
sued Ohio in U.S. District Court, saying state Attorney General
Mike DeWine had singled out the organization over all other
healthcare providers in violation of its rights to due process
and equal protection under the U.S. Constitution.
DeWine said on Friday he would seek injunctions against
Planned Parenthood facilities in Cincinnati, Columbus and
Bedford Heights, seeking to stop the current method of disposal
of fetal remains. He said they had sent the remains to companies
that disposed of them in landfills in violation of state rules.
DeWine announced those plans after disclosing that a state
investigation he launched after an anti-abortion group released
videos it said showed Planned Parenthood officials negotiating
prices for fetal tissue found no evidence of that in Ohio.
Republicans in the Ohio House of Representatives introduced
proposals on Monday that would require clinics to dispose of
post-abortion remains by burial or cremation and for women to
chose the method on a state health department form.
Planned Parenthood has denied wrongdoing and has said that
abortion services account for about 3 percent of its work. The
bills are targeted to make it harder for women to seek
abortions, Planned Parenthood officials said.
(Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by David Bailey and Peter
Cooney)