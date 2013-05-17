* Oil output from Ohio's Utica shale to be dwarfed by gas
* But gas production is "significant"
* First true glimpse into Utica's size and scope
By Edward McAllister and Sabina Zawadzki
NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. hopes for a new shale oil
bonanza in Ohio, joining the prolific Bakken and Eagle Ford
plays that have raised production to 20-year highs, were
shattered on Thursday by the first hard evidence that the Utica
formation was primarily gas-prone.
Just two years ago, the Utica had the global oil industry
buzzing as companies rushed to buy acreage in the Midwest state
in the belief it could hold a $500-billion bounty, as Chesapeake
Energy's former CEO, Aubrey McClendon, had proclaimed.
Now, data from Ohio's Department of Natural Resources (DNR)
showed that in 2012, the first full year of drilling, oil output
amounted to only 636,000 barrels -- about enough to fill a
single small crude oil tanker. On average for the full year,
output came to a mere 1,742 barrels a day (bpd) versus 780,000
bpd in North Dakota, where much of Bakken lies.
"This is less impressive than was initially touted," said
Mark Hanson, energy analyst at Morningstar in Chicago. "It
doesn't look like it's going to be the next Eagle Ford."
State officials sought to put a positive spin on the year's
drilling results, which were released on an annualized basis
rather than monthly like most other states.
The officials highlighted the "significant" natural gas
production of 35 million cubic feet (mmcf) a day in 2012, a sum
based on Reuters calculations of annual DNR data. They said the
data made a "compelling statement" about the "staggering" amount
of reserves in the Utica shale.
But whether or not companies are willing to keep drilling
and produce those reserves is a different question. Crude oil
flowed from the Utica wells at an uneconomic trickle. Gas prices
are low and supplies are abundant, making it a challenge to
justify the massive investments needed to bring it to market.
While the news will not come as a surprise to the industry
and analysts -- scepticism has grown over the past year as
individual companies indicated their first results -- this is
the first time a full database of wells has been released.
Ohio publishes only annual well data and in 2011 development
of the plays had only begun making the 2012 results crucial to
assessing the real potential of the formation. Most other states
publish data on a monthly basis.
"The reported volumes of oil are lower than initially
estimated, but higher than conventional non-shale oil wells. Oil
production will be incidental to gas production in much of the
Utica/Point Pleasant play," the DNR said in a statement.
Oil production in the United States, by far the world's
largest consumer of crude, has risen to its highest levels since
1992 to 7.159 million barrels a day thanks to the shale oil
renaissance in North Dakota and in Texas, home to the Eagle Ford
formation.
Signs of waning enthusiasm for Utica appeared last year when
dominant companies such as Chesapeake and Devon Energy
began selling off acreage in what was originally
expected to be oil-rich parts of the play.
This was a change for Chesapeake given McClendon's
description of the formation as "the biggest thing to hit Ohio
since the plow."
The data issued on Thursday comprised all 87 producing wells
in the formation in the state. According to Reuters calculations
from that data, the average oil production per well per days the
well was active, was 80 barrels a day.
In North Dakota, where production is in full swing, the
average daily production per well is 600 barrels.
Nevertheless, drilling in general is expected to accelerate
and new pipeline infrastructure will allow wells to bring oil
and gas to markets nationwide more cheaply.
Counties in Ohio showed varying potential, Morningstar's
Hanson said, pointing out that Harrison County showed some
evidence of strong oil production, while Carroll County seemed
more gassy.
And the DNR remained upbeat about the data.
"The production from these initial Utica wells makes a
compelling statement about the staggering amount of oil and gas
resources Ohio's shale may contain," said James Zehringer, DNR's
director.
The department expects more than 360 wells to be producing
in the Utica this year and 1,000 in 2015. Zehringer signaled
production data could become available more frequently in the
future.
"As oil and gas production grows, we need to see these
production numbers more frequently. This will allow us to adjust
to the growing needs and not fall behind from a regulatory
standpoint," he said.