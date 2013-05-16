May 16 Oil production from Ohio's Utica shale formation came in lower than expected last year, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said in a report on Thursday.

Oil output was 1,742 barrels a day on average in 2012, based on Reuters calculations from cumulative annual data released by the department.

The department said natural gas production was "significant" at 12.837 billion cubic feet in total in 2012, according to Reuters calculations.