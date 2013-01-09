CEE MARKETS-Czech crown eases in forwards even as CPI rises further

* Czech CPI highest since 2012, above forecasts * Data fuel speculation for early crown cap exit * Forward deals reflect uncertainty over crown's outlook By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, March 9 The Czech crown exchange rate implied in six-month forward contracts eased to a two-month low on Thursday, even as stronger-than-expected February inflation fed expectations the Czech central bank will abandon its cap on the currency soon. The central b