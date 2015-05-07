LONDON, May 7 (IFR) - Obrascon Huarte Lain's high-yield
bonds slumped on Thursday, after the release of recordings that
appeared to show executives at the Spanish builder's Mexican
unit discussing overcharging the government.
OHL's most recent issue, a EUR325m 5.5% 2023 note, fell from
a bid of 96.60 to 93.10, according to Tradeweb prices.
These notes were issued at 93.866 in March but traded up as
high as 99.60 in April. The bond's global coordinators were
forced to price the deal at this deep discount as they
underwrote it at lower yields than the market would accept,
costing them up to EUR20m.
Shares of OHL Mexico fell nearly 12% on Wednesday, while
OHL's shares fell as much as 8% on Thursday morning. OHL
described the recordings as "espionage" and said in a statement
the voices had been edited, taking comments out of context and
distorting what they were saying.
A sharp fall in OHL Mexico's shares is particularly worrying
for debt investors as it could put pressure on margin loans. OHL
Concesiones agreed a EUR300m-equivalent three-year margin loan
in Mexican pesos in September 2013, providing its 24.25% stake
in OHL Mexico as collateral.
"I think the loan's still in the money but it depends on
where OHL Mexico's shares open," said an investor. "Its market
cap is still EUR2.7bn, so a 24.25% stake should be worth around
EUR650m against a EUR300m margin loan."
