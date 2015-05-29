LONDON, May 29 (IFR) - Obrascon Huarte Lain's bonds are
under pressure yet again, after the Spanish construction firm
revealed it had to post more collateral against a Mexican margin
loan.
OHL said on Friday that it had to set aside an extra 9.28%
of shares in OHL Mexico to guarantee a MXP5.21bn (EUR312m)
margin loan, taking the amount backing the loan to 33.53%.
OHL Concesiones agreed a EUR300m-equivalent three-year
margin loan in Mexican pesos in September 2013, initially
providing a 24.25% stake in OHL Mexico as collateral.
The margin call was triggered by a slide in the share price
of OHL Mexico, which has become embroiled in a corruption
scandal after recordings of individuals alleged to be OHL Mexico
officials discussing overcharging for a public works project
were leaked online this month.
OHL's most recent bond, a EUR325m 5.5% 2023 note, fell from
a cash price bid of 86.50 to just 84.00 by 0800 BST, according
to an investor. On Tradeweb, it has fallen from 87.625 to 85.50.
The bond began the week bid at 92.50, but took a hammering on
news that the Mexican government will audit its contracts with
OHL Mexico.
A high-yield bond analyst predicted that Mexican margin debt
will continue to cause pain for OHL.
"At current levels, the loan is now at around 43% loan to
value (LTV) and OHL Mexico's share value has about 25% headroom
for further declines," he said. "Excluding the 17% OHL Mexico
stake securing the convertible debt, I think the small remaining
stake will probably need to be used, or has already has been
used, to improve the LTV for a smaller EUR60m margin loan."
OHL also has margin debt outstanding on its stake in Spanish
infrastructure firm Abertis, which has also concerned some
analysts. Ratings agency Moody's placed OHL's B1 rating on
review for downgrade earlier this month, warning that "there is
very limited headroom under the LTV covenant of the margin loan
backed by OHL's shares in Abertis".
In 2012, OHL entered into a EUR1.1bn margin loan secured by
its 13.9% holding in Abertis, which requires cash collateral if
the share price drops below EUR15.105. Abertis shares were worth
EUR16.100 at 0900 BST according to Thomson Reuters data.
OHL has taken steps to reduce the pressure from this margin
loan, disclosing in its first-quarter results that it refinanced
part of the debt in April with a new EUR273m loan without
triggers. Instead, the loan is backed by a derivatives deal to
protect the guarantee from swings in the company's share price.
UBS provided the new loan and derivatives agreement. UBS was
one of the three banks forced to price a March bond deal for OHL
at a deep discount, as they underwrote it at lower yields than
the market would accept, costing them up to EUR20m.
(Reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Helene Durand and Philip
Wright)