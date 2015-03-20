LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - Banks running a high-yield bond for
Obrascon Huarte Lain appear to have booked multi-million euro
losses on the deal, after they badly misread the market's
appetite for Spanish construction risk.
OHL was unable to sell a EUR425m eight-year non-call three
senior bond on Tuesday, forcing it to come back after two days
of radio silence with a downsized trade - to raise just EUR325m.
The deal came with a 5.5% coupon but at a hefty 93.866 discount
to yield 6.5%.
OHL said in a public statement on Friday that the bonds
would be issued at par to joint global co-ordinators Credit
Suisse, RBS and UBS, confirming speculation that the deal was
underwritten at 5.5%.
This means the banks have to fund the difference of almost
EUR20m between par and the reoffer price, although they could
have re-cut the deal's fee structure to staunch losses during
the two days of behind-the-scenes negotiations.
The miscalculation is all the more painful as the global
co-ordinators provided the hard underwriting on the deal to
supplant a rival group of banks.
An earlier copy of the transaction's documents seen by IFR
listed Bank of America Merrill Lynch as the only global
co-ordinator. There was also a much wider group of banks, with
Credit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan, Natixis and UBS listed as joint
bookrunners and Bankia, CaixaBank, Credit Suisse, ING, RBS,
Santander and Societe Generale as co-lead managers.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch had done much to lay the
groundwork for the new deal, organising the company's strategy
day with investors earlier this month.
But Credit Suisse snatched the coveted left-lead role at the
eleventh hour by backstopping the deal at a mid-5% yield,
tighter than the other banks believed it could be sold. RBS and
UBS then joined as global co-ordinators.
POOR JUDGEMENT
Market participants suspected that the deal had been
"bought" as early as Tuesday morning, given the tight price
whispers sent to the market.
One investor said that bankers on the transaction indicated
in the morning that it could price at a yield as low as 5.375%,
before formal price talk was set shortly after midday at
5.5%-5.75%.
This was tight pricing, considering a shorter-dated 4.75%
2022 senior bond was bid at 95.80 to yield 5.57% at this time,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
"It's not ridiculous to buy a deal right now, but you need
to have a good read on where it clears," said a banker. "It's
the market to go risk-on but you need to build an appropriate
cushion. This showed dramatically poor judgement."
Investors agreed that underwriting the deal at such tight
levels was a risky move.
"Credit Suisse is looking very foolish right now," said one
high-yield bond investor.
"It was a silly bet because this is OHL's first deal since
Abengoa's trouble last autumn. Whenever they came back to market
it was likely to face a fairly frosty reception, as that sector
has come under a lot of scrutiny."
Concerns relating to accounting practices at Spanish
construction and concession firms were triggered when Abengoa
reclassified a bond as non-recourse debt in November last year.
TRANSPARENCY CONCERNS
Investor jitters around transparency were not helped in
OHL's case as the last-minute change to the bookrunner line-up
delayed publication of the deal's offering memorandum, which was
not ready when the trade was announced.
When it was finally sent to investors hours later, many
balked at the fact the 2014 financials presented in the document
were unaudited.
"Why didn't they wait for the audited numbers?" asked a
second banker. "This whole mess is a good case study on how
things should not be done."
Like Abengoa, OHL has billions of euros of non-recourse
liabilities. The company presents its leverage at 2.5 times
using the metric of recourse net debt to recourse Ebitda. But
this Ebitda figure includes dividends from OHL's non-recourse
subsidiaries, despite the fact that many of the subsidiaries
carry hefty margin loans that are classed as non-recourse.
In 2012, the group entered into a EUR1.1bn margin loan
secured by its entire holding in Abertis Infraestructuras, which
stands at 13.93%.
"I think that 90% of the people that bought this bond
haven't even looked in detail at their accounts," said a second
investor.
"They just saw 2.5 times leverage in the presentation and
decided that these bonds are a buy."
