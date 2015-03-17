* Spanish company changes bookrunner group on deal
* Credit Suisse said to have pitched deal tighter
* Changes lead to delayed publication of OM
By Robert Smith and Michael Turner
LONDON, March 17 (IFR) - Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL) made the
unusual decision to ditch a group of banks on its latest
high-yield bond deal at the last minute, according to documents
seen by IFR.
Several market sources said that this is because Credit
Suisse pitched much more aggressive pricing than other banks
were willing to offer.
The Spanish concessions and constructions group announced a
new EUR425m eight-year non-call three senior deal on Tuesday
morning, led by Credit Suisse as a joint global coordinator,
alongside RBS and UBS.
But an earlier copy of the deal's documents listed Bank of
America Merrill Lynch as the only global coordinator. There was
also a much wider group of banks, with Credit Agricole CIB, JP
Morgan, Natixis and UBS Investment Bank as joint bookrunners and
Bankia, CaixaBank, Credit Suisse, ING, RBS, Santander and
Societe Generale as co-lead managers.
Several bond investors said that they too had expected Bank
of America Merrill Lynch to lead the transaction, as it
organised a strategy day for the company earlier this month.
One investor said that bankers on the deal indicated on
Tuesday morning that it could price as low as 5.375% to 5.5%
yield, which is tight pricing considering a shorter dated 4.75%
2022 senior bond is bid at 95.80 to yield 5.57%, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The leads set formal price talk shortly after midday at 5.5
to 5.75%, with order books expected to close at 1530 GMT.
A banker away from the deal agreed that this was tight
pricing, particularly as he said it is not difficult to buy the
2022 bonds in the secondary market.
"There'll be a price for the deal as it's a large company
with outstanding bonds, but personally I don't think that level
is 5.50%," he said.
"I can only imagine that at level they'll be targeting
retail and more local investors, without the support of large
institutional investors."
LATE PROSPECTUS
The last minute change to the bookrunner line-up also
appears to have delayed publication of the deal's offering
memorandum, much to the chagrin of investors.
OHL announced the deal before 0900 GMT, but the offering
memorandum was not sent to accounts until nearly 1100 GMT.
Management also did not hold a group conference call with
investors this morning, instead providing a pre-recorded
presentation.
"No roadshow and no prospectus - this is a new low for the
high-yield market," said one portfolio manager, speaking before
the offering memorandum was published.
There has been growing frustration around disclosure and
practices in the high-yield market, as seen in a letter a group
of prominent investors sent to the Association for Financial
Markets in Europe (AFME) last month.
The offering memorandum is particularly important for
investors, as the financials of Spanish concession firms have
come under close scrutiny recently. Concerns around accounting
practices at these firms were triggered when Abengoa
reclassified a bond as non-recourse debt in November last year.
OHL had more than EUR5bn of non-recourse debt at the end of
last year, which includes margin loans secured by holdings in
some of its concession businesses.
In 2012, the group entered into a EUR1.1bn margin loan
secured by its entire holding in Abertis Infraestructuras, which
stands at 13.93%. Cash collateral is needed if the Abertis share
price falls below EUR15.105 per share. The share price stands at
16.325, according to Thomson Reuters data.
OHL is also coming to market on back of a ratings downgrade
last year. Moody's lowered its senior unsecured rating one notch
to B1 with a negative outlook in November. The company also has
a BB- rating with a stable outlook from Fitch.
Credit Suisse declined to comment, while OHL did respond
immediately to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Robert Smith and Michael Turner; Editing by
Philip Wright)