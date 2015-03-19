(Updates with background throughout)
By Robert Smith
LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL) has
reduced the size of its high-yield bond while widening out price
talk substantially, after struggling to sell a larger deal at
tighter levels.
Global coordinators Credit Suisse, RBS and UBS announced the
deal as a 425m eight-year non-call three senior bond on Tuesday
morning to price later that day, setting price talk at 5.5 to
5.75% in the afternoon.
But leads have now downsized the deal by 100m to 325m,
while revising price talk to 6.25 to 6.5% yield, including
original issue discount. Books are now closing at 1400 GMT for
pricing later in the day.
The revisions could be costly for the banks running the
deal.
Multiple market sources said that Credit Suisse provided
hard underwriting, providing a backstop for the deal if it
cannot sell at a certain price. The bank supplanted Bank of
America Merrill Lynch as the deal's left-lead at the last minute
by offering to sell the bond at tighter prices.
A spokesperson for Credit Suisse declined to comment on
whether the deal had been underwritten.
Several market participants speculated the backstop is
around the level of where the deal was first whispered to
investors, 5.375-5.5%, ahead of formal price talk. The banks may
have been able to renegotiate terms with the issuer, however.
Several high yield bankers argued that this was far too
aggressive.
"I get that they wanted to take risk, but taking risk in
this sector doesn't make any sense," said one.
Concerns around accounting practices at Spanish construction
and concession firms were triggered when Abengoa reclassified a
bond as non-recourse debt in November last year.
These transparency fears were not helped by the fact that OHL's
2014 financials presented in the deal's offering memorandum are
unaudited.
"Why couldn't they have waited a few more weeks until the
audited numbers were ready?" asked one investor.
Hard underwriting is normally seen on LBO and M&A financing,
where an acquirer needs committed financing. Refinancing deals
in contrast are usually done on a best efforts basis, allowing
banks to pull the trade from the market without taking a hit to
their balance sheets.
But bankers said that the events around OHL are not without
precedent in European high-yield, who cited an Alcatel-Lucent
deal from late 2010. Goldman Sachs snatched the coveted left
lead role on the 500m five-year bond by underwriting the deal,
bringing in Citigroup as a bookrunner to displace a rival group
of banks.
The bonds struggled, however, and in order to price Goldman
had to retain a large portion of bonds. A source close to the
deal said that the US bank actually ended up making money on the
trade, by slowly dripping the bonds into the market over a
period of months as conditions improved.
(Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Alex Chambers)