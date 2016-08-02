LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - Obrascon Huarte Lain's bonds tumbled for the second consecutive day on Tuesday after the Spanish construction firm's planned share buyback spooked debt investors.

The bonds were already under pressure after weak first-half results reported after the market closed on Friday, plummeting as much as eight points on Monday.

But Tuesday's news that the company is planning to buy back up to 45m of stock sent its bonds down further to all-time lows, with 400m 4.75% 2022 and 317m 5.50% 2023 notes both dropping three points to 62, according to Tradeweb.

Meanwhile its 230m 7.625% 2020s fell 2.5 points to 77.50, having been bid as high as 90 at the end of last week.

One trader's run had the bonds marked even lower, at 58.50, 59.40 and 75 respectively.

The sell-off comes after OHL dragged its feet over buying back bonds earlier this year. The company raised 1bn in equity in October with 650m earmarked to repay recourse debt, but has bought back only 78m of bonds since then.

Given the company's earlier commitments to reduce its debt, one bond investor said he "nearly fell off (his) chair" on seeing the announcement of a stock buyback.

"Surely they can use this cash better by buying back bonds in the low 60s," he said. "This is just insane."

He said he thought the company might have been hoping to demonstrate confidence in its liquidity to equity investors in order to reverse a months-long slump in its stock price.

But OHL's shares were down 6% at 10am on Tuesday, having fallen more than 46% year to date.

The company is looking to buy back the lowest of either 3% of its share capital or up to 45m of its stock. OHL's market capitalisation is less than 900m, meaning 3% equates to around 27m.

OHL did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Sudip Roy and Julian Baker)