LONDON, Aug 3 (IFR) - Obrascon Huarte Lain's bonds fell for
the third day in a row after Moody's hit the Spanish
construction firm with a one-notch rating downgrade on
Wednesday.
OHL's bonds came under pressure on Monday after reporting
poor first-half results, before taking another leg down on
Tuesday as a planned share buyback spooked debt investors.
Moody's cut the company's credit rating one notch to B3,
while switching from a stable to negative outlook, citing
material negative free cash flow and rising recourse debt
levels.
OHL's 230m 7.625% 2020 bond fell five points to a cash
price bid of 73 on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb, equating to
a yield of nearly 19%. Its 400m 4.75% 2022 bonds meanwhile were
bid at just 60.50, having fallen more than two points over the
course of the day.
The company's share price has been hammered even harder -
despite the announcement of the up-to 45m share buy back - with
the stock down 24% intraday at 4.45pm.
The downgrade is the second from Moody's this year, having
cut the rating one notch to B2 with a stable outlook in March.
This last downgrade triggered a margin step-up on OHL's 250m
syndicated loan.
"They're adjusting their business strategy to focus on lower
margin projects, which is forcing them to cut their debt,"
Matthias Hellstern, a managing director at Moody's, told IFR.
"But despite pulling all the levers they have, leverage has
gone up not down."
The ratings agency pegs OHL's leverage at 13.9x, which it
defines as gross recourse debt to recourse Ebitda. The company
aims to reduce its recourse leverage to below 2.0x, although it
calculates it differently to Moody's.
"We view it as nearly 14x levered because we only include
cash Ebitda from the recourse business in our calculation,
whereas the company's consolidated Ebitda figure includes
payments due from concessions in many years' time," said
Hellstern.
"We also exclude dividends from non-recourse subsidiaries,
as we believe much of this is a non-cash payment that will be
netted against an intercompany loan."
OHL's accounting practices at its Mexican unit allow it to
book upfront "guaranteed" government payments due later on under
its toll road contracts. Subsidiary OHL Concesiones made a 1bn
intercompany to parent company OHL SA at the end of 2014, which
IFR reported last year raised concerns around the company's
transparency.
In contrast to Moody's, Fitch rates OHL three notches higher
at BB-. It affirmed this rating with a stable outlook in
November.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Alex Chambers)