UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
MADRID Oct 23 Spanish construction company OHL said on Wednesday it would issue 75 million euros ($103.3 million) of bonds that convert into shares in its subsidiary OHL Mexico.
The bonds, which mature on April 25, 2018, have a conversion price of 2.7 euros per share in OHL Mexico. Investment bank UBS will sell the bonds to investors outside of the U.S., Australia, Canada and Japan, according to OHL's stock market notice.
The company already issued 300 million euros of convertible bonds earlier this year.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.