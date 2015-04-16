MADRID, April 16 Spanish builder OHL
said on Thursday it had signed a 273 million euro ($293 million)
three year loan with UBS, backed by shares it owns in
infrastructure group Abertis, to refinance another loan
also secured by Abertis stock.
OHL said it had also entered a derivatives deal with UBS to
protect itself against potential big swings in Abertis' share
price.
In a separate statement to Spain's stock market regulator,
UBS said that along with other banks it was placing a package of
just over 12 million Abertis shares borrowed in the market,
worth 1.34 percent of the firm's capital, to cover a derivatives
deal with OHL. ($1 = 0.9320 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)