MADRID, April 16 Spanish builder OHL said on Thursday it had signed a 273 million euro ($293 million) three year loan with UBS, backed by shares it owns in infrastructure group Abertis, to refinance another loan also secured by Abertis stock.

OHL said it had also entered a derivatives deal with UBS to protect itself against potential big swings in Abertis' share price.

In a separate statement to Spain's stock market regulator, UBS said that along with other banks it was placing a package of just over 12 million Abertis shares borrowed in the market, worth 1.34 percent of the firm's capital, to cover a derivatives deal with OHL. ($1 = 0.9320 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)