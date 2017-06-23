MADRID, June 23 Spanish builder OHL
said on Friday it was looking to sell between 25 percent and 40
percent of is concessions affiliate in an effort to find the
unit a partner by the end of the year.
It had received a number of offers for a stake in the
affiliate OHL Concesiones SA, the company said during a
conference call.
On Thursday, OHL said it was evaluating the possibility of
incorporating a significant minority shareholder at the wholly
owned subsidiary and would use the proceeds to reduce its net
debt.
