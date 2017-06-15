BRIEF-Boeing signs commitment with unidentified customer for 125 737 MAX 8 airplanes
* Boeing signs commitment with unidentified customer for 125 737 MAX 8 airplanes
MEXICO CITY, June 15 Shares in OHL Mexico , a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, jumped 12 percent after market opening on Thursday after the company said on Wednesday it would launch a share buyback, offering 27 pesos per share.
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
* Group ceo says need to find more aircraft to expand our regional reach, actively sourcing from leasing market Further company coverage: (Reporting By Kuala Lumpur newsroom)