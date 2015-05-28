Amazon moving staff at Quidsi parenting products unit after losses
March 29 Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it was moving staff out of its Quidsi nursery, beauty and pet products subsidiary after the business failed to turn a profit.
MEXICO CITY May 28 Shares in OHL Mexico fell on Thursday, hurt by a recent series of leaked recordings of individuals, alleged to be OHL Mexico officials, discussing overcharging for public works and making a hotel payment for a state government official.
OHL Mexico shares fell more than 5 percent to 21.28 pesos per share in mid-morning trading on Thursday.
Mexico's Communications and Transport Ministry said earlier this week it will ask the Public Administration Ministry (SFP) to audit its contracts with the builder.
(Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez)
WASHINGTON, March 29 President Donald Trump plans to sign a repeal of Obama-era broadband privacy rules as a bigger fight looms over rules governing the openness of the internet, the White House said on Wednesday.