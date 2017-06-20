MEXICO CITY, June 20 Magenta Infraestructura will offer some 19.6 billion pesos ($1.1 billion) to buy 42 percent of shares in OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish builder Mexico, in a tender offer, OHL Mexico said in a statement on Tuesday.

The tender offer, which was announced last week, runs through July 19, the statement said. ($1 = 18.1260 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)