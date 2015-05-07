MADRID May 7 Spanish builder OHL said
on Thursday it has launched an internal investigation into
accusations of illegal behaviour by its Mexican unit
and reiterated that it had not acted illegally in the country.
Shares of OHL's unit tumbled to a four-month low in Mexico
on Wednesday after the release of recordings that appeared to
show executives discussing overcharging the government but which
the company dismissed as a montage.
"OHL Mexico has said that business development is strictly
in line with the law, within the contracts it has signed and the
best corporate practices. It expressly denies the existence of
any kind of irregular activity in its relations with the State
of Mexico," the Spanish company said in a statement.
Shares in OHL were down 7.2 percent at 0730 GMT on the
Madrid stock exchange, to 18.72 euros per share.
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)