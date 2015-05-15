MEXICO CITY May 14 Mexico's securities
regulator said on Thursday it was paying a visit to the offices
of OHL Mexico, the troubled local unit of Spanish infrastructure
group OHL, which has been embroiled in a corruption
scandal.
The Comision Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (CNBV) said in a
statement that it was visiting the company's offices to make
sure the firm was acting to protect the interests of "investors
and the market in general."
Shares in OHL Mexico have plunged since
recordings appeared on YouTube in which executives are heard
discussing overcharging for public works.
The company has launched an investigation into the matter,
but says it has not acted illegally and that the recordings were
edited to distort their content.
OHL could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Diane Craft)