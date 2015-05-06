MEXICO CITY May 6 Shares in the Mexican unit of Spanish builder OHL tumbled to a four-month low on Wednesday after the release of recordings that appeared to show executives discussing overcharging the government but which the company dismissed as a montage.

OHL described the recordings as "espionage" and said in a statement the voices had been edited, taking comments out of context and distorting what they were saying.

A source close to OHL Mexico confirmed that the voices belonged to executives of the company.

Shares in OHL Mexico fell nearly 12 percent to close at 26.07 and traders blamed the posting of the recordings online.

Mexico's government has suffered from a series of corruption scandals surrounding public work contracts. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Cyntia Barrera; Editing by Ted Botha)