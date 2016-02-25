MADRID Feb 25 Spanish constructor OHL
said on Thursday full-year core profit slipped 7 percent from a
year earlier, to 967 million euros ($1.1 billion), weighed down
by lower returns in its key market of Mexico after a drop in
inflation.
That compared to a Reuters poll for earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1
billion euros.
Full-year revenue beat expectations, rising 20 percent from
a year earlier to 4.37 billion euros compared to 4.14 billion
euros in a Reuters poll.
Net profit more than doubled to 55.6 million euros, the
company said.
($1 = 0.9071 euros)
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)