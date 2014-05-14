UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID May 14 Spanish builder OHL reported on Wednesday a 12 percent rise in first-quarter core profit from a year ago, driven by strength in its concessions business which helped offset continued declines in construction.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 280 million euros ($383.78 million) in the first quarter to March, it said. ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Sarah White)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources