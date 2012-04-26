MADRID, April 26 Trading in the shares of
Spanish builder OHL was suspended on Thursday, stock
market regulator CNMV said in a statement.
The suspension came after the company said it expected hefty
capital gains from the sale of assets in Brazil and Chile to
Abertis.
OHL shares hit a low of 18.82 euros before a conference call
on its deal with Abertis, but pared losses when
management said it expected 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in
capital gains from the Abertis deal.
OHL shares last changed hands down 1.0 percent at 19.95
euros.
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)