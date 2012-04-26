MADRID, April 26 The shares of Spanish builder
OHL fell sharply on Thursday when their trading resumed
after a four-hour suspension.
Shares in OHL were down around 3.5 percent at 1446 GMT,
after an initial drop of 1.64 percent at 1440 GMT.
Trading was suspended earlier on Thursday while OHL's
management provided forward-looking statements during a
conference call on its recent asset deal with Abertis.
The builder later made a regulatory filing with the key
figures provided during the conference call, including an
estimated 1.2 billion euro ($1.6 billion) capital gain from the
sale of assets to Abertis.
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
