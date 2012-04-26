MADRID, April 26 The trading suspension in
shares of Spanish builder OHL will be lifted at 1630
local time (1430 GMT) on Thursday, stock market regulator CNMV
said in a statement.
Trading was suspended earlier on Thursday while OHL's
management provided forward-looking statements during a
conference call on its recent asset deal with Abertis.
The builder later made a regulatory filing with the key
figures provided during the conference call, including an
estimated 1.2 billion euro ($1.6 billion) capital gain from the
sale of assets to Abertis.
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)