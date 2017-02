MADRID, July 31 Spanish construction company OHL on Tuesday reported first half net profit up 56 percent to 122.6 million euros ($150 million)buoyed by its concessions business.

Sales for the first six months went up 13 percent to 2.5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)