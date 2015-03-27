(Adds details, analyst comment; updates shares)
* Drug tested in combination with Roche's Lucentis in
wet-AMD
* Ohr stock slumps nearly 67 pct
* Competitor Ophthotech's shares rise 5 pct
By Natalie Grover
March 27 Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc said
its experimental eye drug failed the main goal in a mid-stage
study as a combination therapy, wiping out two-thirds of the
company's market value on Friday.
The study tested the eye-drop solution, OHR-102, in
combination with Roche Holding AG's injectable eye drug
Lucentis, in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration
(AMD), the leading cause of blindness in the elderly.
Ohr's drug failed the study's main goal of reducing the
average number of Lucentis injections per patient when used in
combination with the Roche drug.
Wet AMD is characterized by the growth of new blood vessels
under the retina and macula, a process known as choroidal
neovascularization (CNV) that leads to a rapid deterioration in
vision.
There are two forms of CNV, "classic" and "occult". The more
severe "classic" version affects about two-thirds of wet-AMD
sufferers.
Although a combination of OHR-102 and Lucentis improved
visual clarity in about 42 percent of classic CNV patients,
compared with 28 percent in the Lucentis monotherapy group, less
of a benefit was seen in the overall population, the company
said.
"There's no sugar coating it, the fact that the study didn't
reach statistical significance ... in the overall patient
population ... is disappointing to say the least," Cowen & Co
analyst Tyler Van Buren said, cutting his price target on Ohr to
$15 from $25.
Ohr now hopes to initiate a late-stage study in patients
with classic CNV by the second half of 2015, delaying OHR-102's
development by about three to six months, the company said in a
conference call.
Buren expects OHR-102 to hit the U.S. market in 2019, and
estimates peak sales of $1 billion.
The news of OHR-102's failure sent Ophthotech Corp's
stock up about 5 percent on Friday. Ophthotech's eye
injection, Fovista, is undergoing late-stage testing in
combination with Lucentis for wet-AMD.
Both Ohr and Ophthotech's drugs target a protein called
platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF), which regulates cell
growth and division.
OHR-102, however, is a solution that can be
self-administered, while Fovista, like Lucentis and Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals Inc's blockbuster drug Eylea, must be
injected into the eye.
Shares of Ohr, which has two other drugs in development,
were down about 64 percent at $3.06.
