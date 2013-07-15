SAO PAULO, July 15 Grupo Oi SA, the
owner of Brazil's fourth-largest wireless carrier, agreed to
sell its underwater fiber optic cable units to a fund led by
investment banking firm Grupo BTG Pactual SA for
1.75 billion reais ($772 million.)
Rio de Janeiro-based Oi said the transaction is subject to
regulatory approval in Brazil as well as Venezuela, Colombia,
Bermuda and the United States, where the units, known as Brasil
Telecom Cabos Submarinos Ltda and GlobeNet, operate, according
to a securities filing.
The buyer of both units is BTG Pactual Infraestrutura II
Fundo de Investimento em Participações, a private-equity fund
controlled by the São Paulo-based investment bank, the filing
added.