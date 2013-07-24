SAO PAULO, July 24 Brazilian telecommunications
group Grupo Oi SA will forego a dividend payment next
month after breaching debt limits agreed upon with shareholders
in the second quarter.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company said in a securities filing
on Wednesday that net debt surpassed three times earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure known
as the leverage ratio, in the quarter. "That necessary condition
was not attained to execute the payment of dividends to
shareholders in the month of August," the filing, referring to
the breaching of the leverage ratio limit, said.