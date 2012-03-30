March 30 Brazilian telecom Grupo Oi
booked an 80 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit on
Thursday, as it struggled to recapture wireless market share.
The company posted net income of 140.7 million reais ($77.06
million), down from 704.8 million reais a year earlier, but
beating expectations of 79 million reais from six analysts in a
Reuters survey.
Oi, which holds a distant fourth place in the wireless
market, has seen a steady exodus of users away from its
fixed-line services. Spending to beef up its mobile operation
has also hurt profit margins.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit, fell 36.8 percent to
524 million reais.
EBITDA as a share of revenue, or EBITDA margin, fell 9.7
percentage points to 23.4 percent.
($1 = 1.8257 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Asher Levine, Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)