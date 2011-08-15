* Brazil's biggest telecom posts 14 percent drop in Q2 net
* Oi holds fading fourth place in mobile market
SAO PAULO Aug 15 Oi TNLP4.SATMAR5.SA,
Brazil's largest telecommunications company, reported on Monday
that second-quarter net income fell 14 percent from a year
earlier to 354 million reais ($223 million) as margins suffered
and mobile market share slipped.
A Reuters survey of six analysts forecast a profit of 320
million reais in the quarter.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company, created by a
government-engineered merger in 2009, reversed a 395 million
reais loss in the first quarter, bringing financial costs under
control as it simplified a complex shareholder structure.
Still, the telecom giant holds a fading fourth place in
Brazil's hotly contested mobile phone market against Spain's
Telefonica, Mexico's America Movil and Telecom Italia. Oi's net
revenue fell 4 percent to 7.08 billion reais from a year ago.
The company said in a securities filing that earnings
before before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a
gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, dropped 7.9 percent
to 2.48 billion reais from the year-ago quarter.
EBITDA as a share of revenue, a measure of profitability
known as EBITDA margin, slipped to 35 percent from 37 percent a
year earlier.
($1 = 1.59 reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Sergio Spagnuolo; editing by
Carol Bishopric)