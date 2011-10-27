Oct 27 Grupo Oi TNLP4.SA BRTO4.SA, Brazil's
biggest telecom group, reported a 21 percent decline in
third-quarter net profit to 426 million reais ($249 million).
Oi's net income was expected to drop to 305 million reais,
according to the average forecast of four analysts in a Reuters
survey. [ID:nN1E79P2FY]
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, an indication of a company's operating profit
known as EBITDA, was 2.47 billion reais in the second quarter,
according to a securities filing by the company.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected Oi to book EBITDA of
2.36 billion reais in the third quarter.
($1 = 1.71 reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes in Rio de Janeiro)