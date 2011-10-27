Oct 27 Grupo Oi TNLP4.SA BRTO4.SA, Brazil's biggest telecom group, reported a 21 percent decline in third-quarter net profit to 426 million reais ($249 million).

Oi's net income was expected to drop to 305 million reais, according to the average forecast of four analysts in a Reuters survey. [ID:nN1E79P2FY]

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, an indication of a company's operating profit known as EBITDA, was 2.47 billion reais in the second quarter, according to a securities filing by the company.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected Oi to book EBITDA of 2.36 billion reais in the third quarter.

($1 = 1.71 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes in Rio de Janeiro)