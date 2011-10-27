* Net income down 21 pct yr/yr on lower revenue, margins

By Sergio Spagnuolo and Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 27 Grupo Oi TNLP4.SA BRTO4.SA, Brazil's biggest telecom group, said on Thursday that it would trim investments after third-quarter profit fell from a year ago and revenue was lower due to declining fixed-line subscribers.

Stiff competition has pressured profit margins and net income, which fell 21 percent in the third quarter from a year ago to 426 million reais (US$249 million). The Rio de Janeiro-based company was created in 2009 by a government-planned merger to take on foreign rivals.

After posting its quarterly results, Chief Financial Officer Alex Zornig told reporters the company would miss this year's investment target of 5 billion by as much as 500 million reais, as some suppliers have not met contracts.

"It's not just us. Other operators are seeing it too. The market is very hot and some suppliers are slipping up," Zornig said.

Oi and rivals are investing heavily in Brazil as they ramp up networks for the 2014 World Cup and more bandwidth-heavy mobile data and Internet services demanded by clients spending more due to rising wages.

Mexico's America Movil (AMXL.MX), Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) and Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) have put Brazil's booming wireless market at the center of their growth plans, pushing the home-grown Oi to fourth place among mobile carriers.

Zornig said the company planned to turn around that slide and win a 25 percent mobile market share by 2014, which is less than each of its three top rivals' current market shares, but well above its own 18.8 percent participation.

Oi's revenue slipped 5 percent from a year earlier as it struggled to replace fixed-line subscribers with new mobile users. Zornig said the company planned to improve results by swapping purely fixed-line plans for packages including mobile, Internet and TV services.

Oi's net income had been expected to drop even more, to 305 million reais, according to the average forecast of four analysts in a Reuters survey. Oi executives attributed the positive surprise to cost controls. [ID:nN1E79P2FY]

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, an indication of a company's operating profit known as EBITDA, was 2.47 billion reais in the third quarter, according to a securities filing by the company.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected Oi to book EBITDA of 2.36 billion reais in the third quarter. ($1 = 1.71 reais)