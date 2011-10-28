* CFO says tax incentives move up capital spending

* 10 pct of 2011 investments pushed to next year

SAO PAULO Oct 28 Oi TNLP4.SA BRTO4.SA, Brazil's biggest telephone group, may move up investments in the next two years due to tax incentives for the expansion of telecom networks, Chief Financial Officer Alex Zornig told analysts on Friday.

Zornig said on Thursday that issues with suppliers meeting contracts caused Oi to trim investments this year to 4.5 billion reais ($2.6 billion) from 5 billion reais. That decrease will be compensated with more spending next year, Zornig explained on Friday's conference call.

Oi and foreign rivals are investing heavily in Brazil as they ramp up networks for the 2014 World Cup and more bandwidth-heavy mobile data and Internet services demanded by clients spending more as wages rise.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company posted on Thursday a 21 percent drop in profits as revenues dropped due to declining fixed line subscribers. [ID:nN1E79Q2CZ] (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Derek Caney)