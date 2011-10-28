* CFO says tax incentives could move up capital spending

* Brazil to give $3.25 bln teleco tax breaks for World Cup

* 10 pct of 2011 investments pushed to next year (Adds quote, share performance, policy background)

SAO PAULO, Oct 28 Grupo Oi TNLP4.SA BRTO4.SA, Brazil's biggest phone company, may move up investments due to tax breaks for the expansion of its networks, Chief Financial Officer Alex Zornig said on Friday.

"We may move up some investments planned for the next two years as a result of tax incentives, but it depends if suppliers deliver," Zornig told analysts on a call.

Zornig also said that a 10 percent cut in 2011 capital spending would be compensated by investments next year. He had said on Thursday that issues with suppliers meeting contracts caused Oi to trim investments this year to 4.5 billion reais ($2.6 billion) from 5 billion reais.

Oi and foreign rivals are investing heavily in Brazil as they ramp up networks for the bandwidth-heavy mobile data and Internet services demanded by clients flush with rising wages.

Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo told Reuters last month that Brazil planned about $3.25 billion in tax breaks for companies building new telecommunications networks, hoping to ensure that strained networks do not collapse during the 2014 World Cup.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company posted a 21 percent drop in third-quarter profit on Thursday as revenue fell because of declining fixed line subscribers. [ID:nN1E79Q2CZ]

Oi shares slipped 0.6 percent in early trading, in line with a slide on the broader Bovespa stock index .BVSP.

(Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)