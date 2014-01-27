LISBON Jan 27 The merger between Brazil's Oi and Portugal Telecom may be completed by the end of April, the chief executive of the two companies, Zeinal Bava, said on Monday.

"The focus is to complete the merger, which may take place at the end of April or some time in the second quarter," Bava told reporters at a conference.

In October, Portugal Telecom announced the decision to merge with Oi to create the largest telecoms group in the Portuguese-speaking world.

(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge)