BRIEF-FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS SAYS Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES
* Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES VERSUS 53,889 OUNCES
SAO PAULO Nov 8 Brazilian telecommunications industry watchdog Anatel has decided to monitor every board meeting of wireless carrier Oi SA from now on, after barring two members appointed by a major shareholder.
Speaking at an industry event in São Paulo on Tuesday, Anatel President Juarez Quadros also said the agency is analyzing options to intervene in the debt-laden carrier should it fail to meet mandatory regulatory goals. Oi SA made Brazil's largest bankruptcy protection filing in June to restructure about 65 billion reais ($20.50 billion) of liabilities. ($1 = 3.1704 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 26 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has tasked two U.S. industry leaders in oil reserves auditing to review the content of its deposits as it pushes ahead with a share listing next year, industry sources said on Thursday.
* ALPS Advisors Inc reports 5.09 percent passive stake in energy transfer partners lp as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing