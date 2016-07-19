SAO PAULO, July 19 Brazil's telecommunications industry watchdog Anatel proposed on Tuesday a list of four candidates to become the in-court administrator of phone carrier Oi SA, which last month filed for the nation's biggest-ever reorganization.

Brasilia-based Anatel picked Alvarez & Marsal Holdings LLC, BDO LLP, Deloitte & Touche LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers as candidates for the role, Anatel said in a statement. The list was sent to Fernando Cesar Ferreira Viana, a Rio de Janeiro judge overseeing Oi's bankruptcy protection proceedings, the statement said.

Anatel asked Viana on Tuesday to assess whether business relations between PricewaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte and Oi would present a conflict of interest. Reuters reported on July 8 that Alvarez & Marsal, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Deloitte were shortlisted for the role. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Diane Craft)