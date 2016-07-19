SAO PAULO, July 19 Brazil's telecommunications
industry watchdog Anatel proposed on Tuesday a list of four
candidates to become the in-court administrator of phone carrier
Oi SA, which last month filed for the nation's
biggest-ever reorganization.
Brasilia-based Anatel picked Alvarez & Marsal Holdings LLC,
BDO LLP, Deloitte & Touche LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers as
candidates for the role, Anatel said in a statement. The list
was sent to Fernando Cesar Ferreira Viana, a Rio de Janeiro
judge overseeing Oi's bankruptcy protection proceedings, the
statement said.
Anatel asked Viana on Tuesday to assess whether business
relations between PricewaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte and Oi would
present a conflict of interest. Reuters reported on July 8 that
Alvarez & Marsal, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Deloitte were
shortlisted for the role.
