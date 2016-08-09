SAO PAULO Aug 9 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA has filed a bankruptcy protection request before a Dutch court for Netherlands-based subsidiary Oi Brasil Holdings Coöperatief UA.

In a Tuesday securities filing, Oi said that the Amsterdam-based court also appointed a trustee for the Oi Brasil Holdings unit under the so-called "suspension of payments" procedure, confirming a Reuters report earlier in the day. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler)