BRIEF-Visa says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more-conf call
* Says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more than what was expected last September
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 23 Brazilian telecoms provider Oi SA said on Thursday its request for bankruptcy protection has been recognized by courts in England and Wales.
Brazil's largest fixed-line phone carrier and No.4 mobile operator, along with six subsidiaries, on Monday filed for protection from creditors on 65.4 billion reais ($19.3 billion) of bonds, bank debt and operating liabilities. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, Feb 2 A group of U.S. chicken farmers sued the country's biggest poultry processors, including Tyson Foods Inc, for allegedly conspiring to depress their pay, in the latest accusation of improper collusion in the sector.
Feb 2 Cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc reported its first drop in quarterly revenue and forecast current-quarter billings well below analysts' estimates, sending its shares down as much as 20 percent.