(Adds share reaction of banks, service providers; details on
bankruptcy law)
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, June 21 Shares of Oi SA tumbled on
Tuesday after the mobile phone carrier filed for Brazil's
biggest-ever bankruptcy, triggering a legal process likely to
drag investors, lenders and service providers through months of
uncertainty.
Oi's common and preferred shares
plunged around 20 percent after the filing late on Monday for
legal protection on 65.4 billion reais ($19.3 billion) of bonds,
bank debt and operating liabilities.
The petition in a Rio de Janeiro court from Oi, Brazil's
fourth-biggest mobile provider, and six subsidiaries came after
its chief executive quit this month and talks with creditors
ground to a halt ahead of a July debt payment.
Shares of banks and service providers exposed to Oi also
slid on Tuesday. State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA,
which may have the largest loan exposure to Oi, according to
analysts at Credit Suisse Securities, lost 4 percent, while Itaú
Unibanco Holding SA slipped 2 percent.
Contax Participações SA, a third-party customer
relations company that counts Oi among its largest clients, fell
18 percent, its biggest drop in four months.
Under Brazilian bankruptcy law, once the judge in Rio grants
Oi protection from creditors, the company will have 60 days to
present a reorganization plan.
Oi's bankruptcy filing, the equivalent of Chapter 11 in the
United States, comes after a record number of Brazilian
companies filed for protection from creditors in 2015 as Latin
America's largest economy plunged into its worst recession since
the 1930s.
Brazil's economic woes exacerbated Oi's struggle with
mounting mobile and broadband competition, spiraling debt and
regulatory burdens on its fixed-line operations after a
state-sponsored merger eight years ago.
($1 = 3.39 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Ana Mano;
Editing by Daniel Flynn and Dan Grebler)