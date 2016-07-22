SAO PAULO, July 22 Shareholders of Oi SA reiterated on Friday their support for efforts by the management of Brazil's largest fixed-line phone carrier to pursue an in-court reorganization, which would be the country's biggest ever.

The company informed regulators of shareholder endorsement for the plan in a securities filing. Shareholders first authorized management of Oi to seek bankruptcy protection on June 20. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)